Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma are two female celebs of Bollywood who have had to deal with a lot of criticism that too for completely baseless and senseless reasons. From parenting to being a jinx and what not, these two actress have suffered the brunt of harsh media and trolls over the years. Saying that, they are two very unproblematic ladies whose conduct in public life has been very impeccable. Both of them are introverts and do not like to flaunt their private lives in the public space. They are also very protective mammas to their little ones. But who do these ladies manage to deal with so much scrutiny, public interest and trolling in life?

It seems the two ladies rely a lot on time tested methods in a more contemporary avatar. We know that Anushka Sharma is a very God-fearing and spiritual person. It is a known fact that she likes to avoid the trappings of being a star and prefers to be in the company of family and friends. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too is away from starry outings in the city. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, practitioners of Transcendental Meditation have claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Anupam Kher are four Bollywood celebs who practise this form to beat stress associated with a celeb tag. Dr Tony Nader, Chairman of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP) and Successor of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi) and Dr Ashley Deans, Executive Vice President, Global Union of Scientists for Peace were speaking to the publication on this.

Even Sushant Singh Rajput knew about it, claim experts

The two said that the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 drew focus on how actors' mental health woes go unnoticed by many. The actor was reportedly suffering from bipolar disorder. They said that while he knew about Transcendental Meditation, he did not explore the tool in depth to get relief from stress. Even in South Korea, the death of actor Lee Sun-Kyun left people in shock. He got embroiled in an alleged drugs case which apparently also included high-profile hostesses. He took his own life in his car out of guilt.