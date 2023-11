Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Ash looked pretty in pink, and fans are hailing the gorgeous beauty even at the age of 50. Aishwarya was seen making her presence alone, and the netizens were questioned about the absence of the Bachchan family. There are a lot of comments on the video of Aishwarya making a solo entry at the Diwali bash of designer Manisha Malhotra, and the fans are wondering where the Bachchan family is. Last year, Aishwarya attended the bash, and it is only speculated that Abhishek Bachchan is out of town; the star couldn’t make it. One user commented, "Ye kbi husband ke sath kyu nai dikti". Another user said,"Finally daughter is not sewed to her hand . Lolz". Aishwarya often gets trolled and called a controlling mother to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets huge support from Richa Chadha after being constantly trolled, 'She never bitches about anyone'

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making a stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and the entire cast of The Archies were decked up in traditional attire to attend the Diwali bash of Manish Malhotra

Just look at them; how beautiful are they? Suhana Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous. While Agastya is a handsome boy. Agastya and Suhana are reportedly dating. While they are good friends as they have known each other since childhood. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan questioned why he didn't wish bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday after he shared a post on Instagram

It’s Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s first Diwali as a married couple. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan's birthday post for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan invites ire of netizens; fans ask, 'Why so dry'

Just look at the Shershaah couple; they are so much in love. Sidharth and Kiara share a great bond with ace designer Manish Malhotra, and he has designed Kiara’s wedding outfit too. Overall, it’s going to be one helluva night. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.