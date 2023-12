Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the news since yesterday. It was reported that her and Abhishek Bachchan's marital life is in trouble and they are heading towards separation. Reports claimed that Aishwarya is living separately with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. A few reports also stated that Aishwarya is not on talking terms with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan which has led to issues between Aishwarya and Abhishek. But they will not divorce in the near future, but there is a rift between the families. However, last night, Aishwarya and Abhishek quashed separation rumours as they were spotted together at daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda were also spotted there. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other celebs turn doting parents as they attend their kids annual day at school [View Pics]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheers for daughter, Aaradhya

Aishwarya looked quite happy with her Bachchan family, which ended the separation stories. The Bachchan family came to cheer for Aaradhya as she performed confidently on the stage. She was seen performing a musical play and was wearing a black outfit for the same. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan quash separation rumours in style; fans hail their togetherness [Watch]

She delivered her dialogue beautifully in English leaving everyone surprised. She Aaradhya performed amazingly, and mother Aishwarya looked excited and proud. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen sitting next to Agastya Nanda and was recording her daughter's performance in the phone. She looked happy seeing her baby girl perform so well. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother, Brindya Rai was also seen sitting next to her. Also Read - When Salman Khan mentioned why he stays miles away from his ex-girlfriend, 'If even a question arises in their married life...' [Watch]

Take a look at Aaradhya's video:

Aaradhya Bachchan gives a performance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day event. Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan records her daughter's act on the phone. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai #Aaradhya #AaradhyaBachchan #Bollywood #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/3O75BNG2K6 — Vikas Bailwal (@VikasBailwal4) December 16, 2023

Recently, we had spotted the entire Bachchan family at the special screening of The Archies. They had come to support Agastya Nanda who made his acting debut with the film.

Watch a video of Jaya Bachchan's interaction with the paparazzi

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the annual day function for AbRam

Apart from the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were also spotted at the annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School as their son, AbRam performed on the stage. AbRam stole hearts as he did his father's signature romantic pose on the stage. Suhana Khan was also spotted at the annual day function.