Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 50, and she was seen celebrating her birthday along with her mother and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The Ponniyin Selvan actress was beaming with joy and pride as her daughter was all hearts for praising what a good mom and human being she is. As Aishwarya celebrates her birthday without the presence of the Bachchan family, the rumours of all being well between them are once again making headlines.

Watch the video of Aaradhya Bachchan praising mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday.

Aishwarya was seen dressed in a beautiful white Indian outfit along with her mom and daughter. She looked happy with them, but the netizens asked about the absence of the Bachchan family and why there was no celebration with them. Well, Aishwarya has always been a private person, and the way she leads her life is just beautiful. An insider reveals that there could be a possibility of Bachchan's celebrating Aishwarya's 50th birthday but didn't bring it to social media".

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Aishwarya and simply wrote, 'Happy Birthday' for his wife with a heart and evil eye emoticon. And this shows they are going strong and are intact. Meanwhile, no Bachchan family member includingwished Aishwarya a happy 50th birthday on the social media. Fans expected a huge party as the actress turned 50, as it was a jubilee moment. But Ash chose to have an intimate celebration.

There is always speculation of a dispute in the Bachchan family, and the absence of the Bachchan parivaar from Aishwarya's 50th birthday only ensures there is no smoke without fire. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.