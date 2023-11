For a while now, rumours have been going wild about all not being well between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Bachchans. These rumours have been going on for a long time and every couple of days, the rumours renew with some new speculations. Recently, Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 12th birthday. Netizens wondered why Amitabh Bachchan did not post a birthday note for his daughter. It led to rumours of family issues. And now, all rumours have been laid to rest. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spending more time at her mom Brinda Rai’s home? Wonder netizens after latest post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Aaradhya's birthday with the Bachchans

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

A video from Aaradhya Bachchan's cake-cutting ceremony is going viral. Aaradhya is flocked by her friends and her parents, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also seen in the frame is Jaya Bachchan merrily laughing and wishing as Aaradhya cuts her cake. Aishwarya feeds Aaradhya first and when the little one is about to feed her, Aishwarya invites Amitabh Bachchan ahead. We also see Aishwarya's mom around in the back. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood celebrities who were allegedly slapped by Salman Khan

Watch the video of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and the Bachchans from Aaradhya's birthday bash here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?✨Aishwarya(ऐश्वर्या)✨? (@diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb)

So, now, the speculating netizens can stop speculating. They are all together and they celebrated Aaradhya's birthday with much enthusiasm and love. Also Read - Top 6 recent instances that made fans wonder about what's happening with Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchans

Trending Now

Watch this video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the news

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved actresses across the globe. She has a huge fan following and is one of the most beautiful women in the world. However, recently, a remark from former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq grabbed headlines. He made a distasteful comment towards the actress which got a lot of flak from the fans. Razzaq quickly apologised stating that it was a slip of the tongue and that he did not want to take her name.

On the work front, Aishwarya was seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. It was an ensemble cast period drama in which she was seen paired opposite Vikram. Their chemistry was very well received. Aishwarya has not yet announced another movie. Let's see what role she takes up next.