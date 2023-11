Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly signed her next film with South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi. The Ponniyin Selvan actress will be seen yet again in a fantasy film with Chiru, and fans are excited to see their onscreen chemistry. As per reports in the Deccan Chronicle, Aishwarya has signed her next contract with Chiru, and soon the actress will be starting the shooting of the film. "Chiranjeevi and Aishwarya Rai pairing would be a sensational combination, and the film is bound to trigger hype and hoopla across India. It would be another magnum opus from Tollywood". Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan avoids awkward encounter with Salman Khan; makes an early exit from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash?

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's periodic drama PS1, PS2 had left her fans mesmerised with her portrayal as Nandini. And now once again, Aishwarya will be showcasing her potential in this fantasy film. The reports further claim that the makers are extremely confident in casting Aishwarya, as it will equally attract the Hindi audience as well. "Aishwarya will be the best and only option, and she is bound to give a fillip to the socio-fantasy being directed by Vashista. The film is being made with Rs 200 crores, and Chiru-Aishwarya Jodi would enthral the legion of mega fans and general viewers too".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been choosy in doing films, especially after Aaradhya, often gets lauded by her husband and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan for exceptionally handling her work and personal life. Recently, on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 50th birthday, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too gave a speech for her mom that went viral, where he praised her mom for doing an incredible job. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, and she often leaves her fans transfixed with her beauty and talent when she comes on the big screen. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Fans are extremely excited to witness Chiranjeevi and Aishwarya's romance on screen.