Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 50 today. The actress was felicitated at an event held by the GSB Seva Mandal in Sion. Aaradhya Bachchan and her mom Vrinda Rai also accompanied her. As we know, the diva is from the state of Karnataka. She has been associated with the mandal for a long time. On the occasion of her 50th birthday, they gave her a plaque and a framed photograph full of old memories. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got a bit emotional and was seen trying to control her tears. It looks like the picture evoked a lot of memories for the actress. The event organizers spoke about her commitment to society and how she tries to do meaningful things.

After that, Aaradhya Bachchan gave a speech. She spoke about how her mom has always been a thoughtful human being who cares for each and every person around her. She said that she has learnt a lot from her momma. Netizens are impressed with Aaradhya Bachchan's vocabulary and feel she sounds like Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at this video...

We can see that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks a little overwhelmed and embarrassed. People who have seen the video on social media are loving Aaradhya Bachchan. We know that the diva has been praised time and again for her upbringing of her daughter. We can see that Aaradhya Bachchan is a confident girl. The mother and daughter duo are inseparable.

Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Anushka Sharma have wished the diva on social media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had a great 2023 with the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2. We hope she announces more movies soon.