Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda's feud often makes headlines. It is claimed that both Bhabhi and Nand do not share a good bond including the saas- bahu, but these are all baseless speculations, as the pictures of them celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday proved that all is well between Aishwarya, Shweta, and the Nandas. But this latest post by Aishwarya once again starts the rumour of all not being well among them. as the Ponniyin Selvan actress crops Nandas and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan's picture and shares Big B and Aaradhya Bachchan's picture to wish him on his birthday. As the cropped picture of Aishwarya goes viral on the internet, there are many who are sharing the OG picture of the cropped photo that has Jaya, Shweta, Navya, and Agastya in it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was ignored by Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda during Paris Fashion Week.

Just a few days ago, Aishwarya made heads turn with her stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, where Shweta and Jaya were present to cheer on Navya Nanda, who made her debut at the ramp. While Shweta was raving daughter Navya, she didn't post anything for Bhabhi Aishwarya, and this brought a lot of criticism for Big B's daughter.