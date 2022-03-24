Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan; picture goes viral

Summer is here and decided to spend some quality time with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan by the pool. The mother-daughter duo were seen soaking up the sun while chilling in the pool. In the picture, Aishwarya was seen holding her daughter in her arms while Aaradhya looked happy as she floated on the water. The picture has gone viral on the internet. It was shared by a fan page of Aaradhya on Instagram. Also Read - Salman Khan gets court summon for misbehaving with a journalist: Times when celebs lost their cool on media

Aaradhya has been one of the favourite star kids on social media. From being goofy in front of the paps to her dance videos from school's annual day function, Aaradhya has been a hit among masses. A few days ago, a video of Aaradhya giving a speech in Hindi was being widely circulated online.

Netizens started comparing Aaradhya with her grandfather Big B, great-grandfather, late poet and mother Aishwarya. Some even said that her voice is as strong as . People also lauded her for her fluency in Hindi language. The video was taken from an online Hindi elocution competition held at Aaradhya's school.

She recited a poem which says, "Hindi ke madhurim shabdon ki jab lari piroyi jaati hai, tab kavi ke vaani se ek mithi kavita ban jaati hai. Hindi hamari rajbhasha hai. Kavita bhasha ka sabse sundar roop hai, aur kehte hain, ki kisi bhi bhasha ko yadi aasaani se sikhna ho, to kavita dwara sikho. To isi kavita ki mithaas lekar, hum Primary ke bacche, aapke saamne, sundar kavitayein prastoot karne jaa rhe hain. Asha hai, in kavitaon mein aapko Hindi ke prati hum bachchon ka pyaar awasya dikhai dega."

Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011.