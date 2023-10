Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week while she walked the ramp in a gorgeous cape golden shimmery gown and looked every bit ethereal. While Aishwarya left her fans mesmerised with her beauty as she exuded charm every bit, there are endless criticism over her body and the dress that she wore by the trollers. People have turned extremely nasty and are calling Ash by names like 'Aunty', 'Fatso', and what not, but the diva has always let the critics know that she gives a damn and always will. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns as she walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2023; fans say, 'OG Fashionista' [Check Reactions]

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting massively trolled as she walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, people turn extremely nasty and mean. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holds daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hand tightly at the airport; gets slammed once again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets ready for the ramp while daughter Aaradhya Bachchan patiently waits and stares at her mom and steals the limelight with her cuteness. Aaradhya is grown up now, and even her mom, Aishwarya, was proudly seen talking to the paparazzi about how tall she has become and is of her height now. Indeed, the diva is a proud mom, and her upbringing is something that often gets lauded by her fans. Abhishek Bachchan too gives entire credit to his wife, Aishwarya, for perfectly balancing work and personal life so exceptionally well. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan's 'official Instagram account' called out by netizens; fans slam creator saying, 'Criminal in my eyes'

AISHWARYA’S GETTING READY FOR THREE WALK!!!! Not my queen helping the hair stylists out too! And look at Aaradhya standing behind her ?#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PFW23 @lorealparisfr pic.twitter.com/hOKZTAFdDC — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) October 1, 2023

These 3 Bachchan Women went to #ParisFashionWeek2023 where their #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is walking the ramp with Big Celebrities from around the world, & not a single Tweet, Pic or Mention of her from them. I know Aishwarya doesn’t use Social Media much but still. @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/8JKHbRemBB — Tweeting Anshu (@TweetingAnshu) October 2, 2023

Shewta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one hell of insecure women

She has every right to applauded her daughter but she has not made a single mention of her beautiful SisterinLaw Aishwarya Rai who was among the Main Showstopper for the show

How Pathetic !!!#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/akcHaHO0Kr — I love Aishwarya (@centurysum1) October 2, 2023

At the Paris Fashion Week, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan too made their presence to cheer both the ladies from their house, Aishwarya and Navya Nanda, who were also seen walking the ramp and making it their own but there are some who feel the ladies are insecure for posting nothing for each other on the social media.