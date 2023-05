has made a solid comeback with Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress won over fans with her evocative and rock solid performance as the scheming Nandini. Of course, and she are a great combo. Her fans now want to see more of her in the movies. In fact, there is a huge demand to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram as lovers in a mature love story. It seems Mani Ratnam is already planning a script. In the middle of all this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans are livid with some fans of . They feel they are cringe and have crossed limits. Also Read - Before Dipika Kakar, these actresses took a long break or quit acting after becoming a mother

Of late, we have seen a number of comments from some fans of Salman Khan who are still shipping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with the superstar. They have left comments on how wonderful it would have been if the two ended up as a couple. Reels featuring the two are also on social media. Solo fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are upset with this. This matter was discussed on the online platform Reddit. We can see that some reactions from fans of the actress are quite severe. Take a look...

As we know, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly fell for one another during the making of 's . The movie was a bumper hit, and they were together for a few months. However, the actress could not continue in the affair due to the superstar's alleged temper issues and love for alcohol. It was even said that he was allegedly physically abusive towards her. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan later hinted that things got terribly wrong which is why she moved out of that relationship.

Later on, she bonded with when they were working together in Guru. They slowly realized that they have matching ideals and can weave a future together. It is not just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, female celebs like Malaika Arora, , , too get nasty comments on their personal lives.