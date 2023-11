Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stays unfazed by all the trolling, as she has been used to it ever since Aaradhya's birth. After the birth of her first daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who is 12 years old today, Aishwarya had a massive weight gain again, but she didn't panic and shed her extra kilos slowly and gradually in the most natural way. And even today, Aishwarya is working on her body, but there are people who cannot overcome the beauty standards that they have set for the B Town divas, especially. Aishwarya, who is unstoppable, was seen getting badly trolled for her ramp walk at the Paris Fashion Week, and every ardent fan felt like saying this to the haters who Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has said in support of the Ponniyin Selvan actress. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan questioned why he didn't wish bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday after he shared a post on Instagram

In this video, you can see Richa giving a sassy reply to the question about Aishwarya being trolled for her walk at the Paris Fashion Week: "People are jealous of her. What else! With a pumpkin-like face, she's the most beautiful woman in the history of India. I think she is very disciplined and graceful. You'll see she doesn't bitch about anyone and doesn't say anything bad for anyone. I like her."

Adding further, Richa claimed that she never bitches about anyone: "She belongs to a family with a South Indian mentality. She's the lady who eats curd rice and papad at home. People may keep trolling her; how does it matter?". Richa Chadha's sassy reply is being loved by fans, and they are hailing her honesty. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan labelled as a controlling mother as Aaradhya Bachchan’s speech for her goes viral

Aishwarya recently made headlines for celebrating her 5oth birthday sans Bachchan family, and once again the dispute rumour in the family ignited.