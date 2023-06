never ceases to surprise us. The actress is riding high on the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has delivered a superb performance as Nandini in the movie inspired by the book of Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Nandini is the central figure of the movie. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in the business. Now, her fans want her to do more movies. In the mean time, an old interview of has resurfaced on the popular platform Reddit. We can see how beautifully the Lucky: No Time For Love actress speaks about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Here is the video which is getting love from social media... Also Read - Karan Johar didn’t want Kajol but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the lead heroine in K3G; here’s why he changed his mind

Take a look at the video of Sneha Ullal about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sneha Ullal says she met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an awards show. The lady warmly welcomed her to the family, which is the Hindi film industry. Sneha Ullal says that she was very nervous as the media was comparing her to the former Miss World. Both of them have the green eyes, which make them so distinct and magnetic. Sneha told the actress not to hate on her. She says that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's warmth touched her. She says that she knows the diva will meet her nicely if they ever bump into one another.

Sneha Ullal had to take a step back from Bollywood and films as she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder. It was a blood-related illness that made her sick. It took her four years to bring it under control. Netizens are praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after this video of Sneha Ullal. A person commented that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives fans new reasons to love her every day.

Fans had commented that had brought in an actress resembling his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when he cast Sneha Ullal for the movie. The two had a big age difference. Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have called out people who have been shipping her with Salman Khan of late.