Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are the cutest mother-daughter duos of B-town. The ladies are often seen spending time together and Aaradhya is very close to her mother. Aaradhya turned 12 years old yesterday (November 16) and mother Aishwarya had the cutest birthday wish for her. On the occasion of Aaradhya's birthday, Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share a heart-touching note for her. Aishwarya shared a throwback picture with Aaradhya and it is just too cute to handle. The smiles of the mother-daughter have our heart.

Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday post for Aaradhya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Abhishek Bachchan also shared an adorable birthday wish for his daughter Aaradhya. He shared the most cute picture of little Aaradhya sitting in his lap. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday my little princess!

I love you mostest." Many Bollywood stars commented on his post and wished Aaradhya. Preity Zinta, Esha Deol, Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others wished Abhishek's princess.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Amidst all this, Aaradhya's grand father, Amitabh Bachchan missed wishing her on social media. Amitabh Bachchan had also avoided wishing Aishwarya Rai on her birthday and people started speculating that there is some problem within the family.

A look at Amitabh Bachchan's fan meet video here:

Aaradhya's emotional speech on Aishwarya Rai's birthday

Recently, on Aishwarya Rai's 50th birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan gave an emotional speech for her mother. She called Aishwarya an incredible mother. She spoke about how her mom has always been a thoughtful human being who cares for each and every person around her. She said that she has learnt a lot from her momma. Aishwarya got emotional hearing her daughter speak.