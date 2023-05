It won’t be denying to say that Aaradhya Bachchan is a carbon copy of her mom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and we are not only talking about her looks but also her mannerisms. And if you still have a doubt, take a look at this latest video of Aishwarya proudly adoring her daughter Aaradhya for greeting the paparazzi with Namaste as they click the mother and daughter duo while they are in their car. Aaradhya is a grown girl and is a replica of her mom, Aishwarya, and now slowly she is adapting her mom’s values, which is very impressive to fans. They use the famous dialogue of her grandfather and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s film Sooryavansham, saying, 'sanskar umar se bade hai isme'. Aaradhya travels with mom at her workplace, and it obviously looks like the little one has a lot of interest in movies now. Even last night, she went to attend the PS 2 special screening that was held in Mumbai. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt gets mistaken as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on red carpet; netizens discuss desi media's Zendaya, Shakira and nepotism

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adoringly looking at daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for greeting paparazzi with ‘Namaste’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Aaradhya was also lauded for her dress sense at several events, and recently she was praised for donning mostly Indian outfits at NMACC, unlike other star kids. Aaradhya is definitely winning hearts, and if the girl makes her debut in Bollywood, it will only be a visual treat for her fans. The girl will surely shine like her mother on screen, who is till date called the most beautiful actress in the world.

Aaradhya recently made headlines for filing a case against YouTube for filing false news about her health, and Aishwarya too reacted to it during her PS2 promotions. When asked about it, she called it insensitive and inappropriate for going personal and filing fake stories. The little girl was lauded for raising her voice at such a young age.