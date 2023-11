Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 50 this year, and fans expected a grand celebration, but the actress celebrated in an intimate way along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mom Vrinda Rai. Aishwarya was seen cutting the cake along with the media, where Aaradhya gives an emotional speech for her mom, where she calls her mom an incredible mother. This leaves Aishwarya surprised and how. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 50th birthday without Bachchan family; once again sparks dispute rumours

Watch the video of Aaradhya Bachchan's speech going viral for mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As the video of Aaradhya's speech is going viral, netizens are sharing their bizarre point of view and calling the speech scripted. Aaradhya's speech for her mom is being hailed by the actress's fans; netizens call it fake, label Ash as a controlling mother, and allege that she has only written this speech for her daughter, Aaradhya. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cries at 50th birthday event; Aaradhya Bachchan impresses netizens with FIRST EVER public speech [Watch Video]

Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Top 10 movies ever to watch on Netflix, Prime Video on her birthday

Trending Now

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday without the Bachchan family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

It's very strange that no Bachchan member wished Aishwarya a happy 50th birthday. And Abhishek Bachchan's dry wish also grabbed eyeballs, where the netizens smelled something fishy among them. Aishwarya is not ignored by the Bachchan family for the first time. Earlier, when she walked the ramp after so long at Paris Fashion Week, she was ignored by Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, who gifted for Navya Nanda as she walked the ramp for the first time but ignored to cheer for Ash.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cropped Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan from the family picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya also made headlines during Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, where she cropped her family photo to wish the megastar and only keep daughter Aaradhya's picture with Big B. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.