Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre without her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The absence of the Manmarziya actor sparked reports of trouble in their marriage. Netizens speculated if things are going well between the two. Amid this, an old video of Aishwarya getting angry over her hubby surfaced on the internet. Soon the video hit the internet it went viral. Read on to know what happened that Navya Naveli Nanda and Sikhader Kher rolled their eyes while Aaradhya tried to calm down her mother.

with her daughter Aaradhya attended one of the Kabaddi matches of Abhishek Bachchan's team Jaipur Pink Panthers. Niece Navya Naveli Nanda and Sikander Kher were also in attendance. The PS1 actress was seen getting involved in a heated argument with her husband during the match. The actress was also seen snapping at her niece Navya making it publicly awkward for her. Unfortunately, she got captured on camera and the video went viral on Reddit.

In the video, Aish is seen calling and then they get into an argument at the podium which was full of other attendees. Following that she was seen rolling her eyes at who tries to sort. Apparently, the actress snapped at her leaving her awkwardly speechless. Soon after Aaradhya is seen hugging her mother in order to calm her down.

Check out the viral video here

Well, the exact conversation is unknown it could be that she is talking loudly because of the noise in the stadium. In the video, it appeared as if she is yelling at her husband as we notice expressions. South diva can also be seen sitting next to Sikander Kher. Soon after the video took the internet by storm netizens flooded the comment section. One wrote, “Sikander be like mujhe nikaalo yaha se”. Another wrote, “I completely saw that Navya was like chill. Bruh”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in ’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. She is now gearing up for the release of the second chapter PS -2 Ponniyin Selvan 2. The next part of the period drama is scheduled to release on April 28th, 2023. The film is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy`s Tamil novel of the same name. Aish will reprise her role as Queen Nandini in the second installment.