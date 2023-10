Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the news again. The actress walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week looking like a goddess in gold. But the actress' look was not like by everyone. Some felt the hair colour on the actress looked haphazard while others commented on how the dress just made her look fuller with unnecessary volume. But fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt it was one of her best looks in recent times. She had a rather short stint in Cannes 2023 where she just made one single appearance. A pic of Kendall Jenner, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also went viral. Later, she was seen at an event in the Gateway of India. Also Read - Anushka Sharma having a second child? Here are Bollywood actresses who missed the bus

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets slammed again

The actress was seen at the event in Gateway Of India in a black outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. It was a jacket over what looked like a black dress. Ditching her middle parting, she went in for curls. But netizens feel that pics are too photoshopped. The actress looks much slimmer in the pics. A person commented, "This is definitely air brushed on multiple levels . This isn't her figure or her face anymore . Why don't ppl embrace gaining weight positively with age ? I mean such an educated woman I wouldn't expect to fall for beauty brushes," while another one wrote, "Too much photoshopped you're pretty accept yourself the way you are."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on being trolled for weight gain

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has said that she is not disturbed by trolls. She said she has been happy living a real life with her daughter. She said she was never on a mission to prove to people that she could look a certain type even after delivering a child. She said that many women have found sense in what she has said. The actress has made a great comeback in movies with Ponniyin Selvan 2. People loved her work as Nandini. There is buzz that Mani Ratnam is planning one more movie with Chiyaan Vikram and her.