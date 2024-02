Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been together for more than a decade. They are termed as the power couple of the industry. It was in 2007 that they tied the knot in a lavish Indian-style wedding. The whole of Bollywood was invited to their big shaadi. Years later, they are still proving to be rock solid together. Even though there were reports suggesting that not all is well in their paradise, Aishwarya and Abhishek have time and again proved that they share the greatest bond ever. Today being Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, wifey Aishwarya Rai has made it all the more special by sharing a happy family picture on social media. Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more generous stars and their expensive gifts to celebs

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not that quite active on social media, however, on such special occasions she makes sure to drop some special tidbits for fans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a sweet note for Abhishek Bachchan and wished for 'happiness, love, calm, peace and good health'. She ended her post with 'Shine on' written. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared two special pictures. The first one has her, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the frame. All of them are smiling happily for the photo. Coincidentally or not, all of them are dressed in red. The another one is a throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan from his childhoon. As soon as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the post, the pictures went viral on social media.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post below:

Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a sweet post for Abhishek Bachchan and even attached a throwback video.

Abhishek .. "bhaiyu" .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !!

My everlasting LOVE ..

वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव ? https://t.co/o4pYM4HUS2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2024

It was recently that there were reports of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's separation. Reports suggested that Aishwarya has moved out of their move. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek put an end to all these rumours as they appeared together during Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day function.