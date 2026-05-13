Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SKIPPING Cannes 2026? L'Oréal Paris breaks silence after fans accuse brand of 'ignoring' her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans were left irked after she wasn't included in L'Or al's promotions at the ongoing Cannes film festival this year. But is the star attending the event this year?

L'Oréal Paris breaks silence after fans accuse brand of 'ignoring' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026

For years now, L'Oréal Paris and the prestigious Cannes Film Festival have gone hand in hand. For long, the cosmetic beauty giant has long been one of Cannes’ biggest sponsors. They also fly in global stars to light up the red carpet annually. Each time you think of L’Oréal at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the name that instantly comes to our mind. Aishwarya isn't just an iconic ambassadors for over 20 years, she has also been attending Cannes for decades. This is precisely why fans were a bit shocked this week when L’Oréal put out massive ambassador banners outside Le Martinez Hotel. And Aishwarya was missing.

Aishwarya not included from L’Oreal promotions at Cannes

L'Oreal promotions had featured six posters that included key ambassadors. While Alia Bhatt was included, Aishwarya wasn't. L’Oreal Paris had put out the photo on its Instagram account, with a post that read, “Consider this L’Oréal Paris’s official check-in, Le Martinez is officially home for the Festival.” Within minutes, the post went viral and Aishwarya Rai fans were curious to know about her absence. “Where's the mother of Cannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan,” one comment read. Next comment read, “I'm sorry but Aishwarya Rai will forever be much bigger than Alia Bhatt.”

What has been L’Oreal reaction?

Of all comments, one reaction read, “Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ? We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched. Please promote and celebrate her more.” The official account of L’Oreal Paris was quick to respond. Its reaction read, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.”

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes debut

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Cannes debut in 2002. The actor had attended the prestigious festival for the premiere of Devdas. For her first red carpet appearance, she decided to wear a bright yellow Neeta Lulla saree. She finished the look by wearing heavy gold jewellery. Her viral appearance became one of Bollywood’s most talked about fashion moments at Cannes. It not only put the focus on Indian designers, but also had people talking about Indian silhouettes.

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