There is a lot of chatter around of all is not well between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Bachchan family. And lately, there were a few instances that only ignited these rumours. And now this latest post by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making netizens wonder if she is spending more time at her mom Brinda Rai's home along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya, who was immensely close to her father Krishnaraj Rai, remembered him on his birth anniversary with an adorable post sharing a few throwback pictures and the latest ones as well.

In this picture, you can see how Ash is with her people, who give her immense happiness. Aaradhya and Brinda Rai are two pillars of Ash. As the Ponniyin Selvan actress dropped this post, there was much showered love on the diva, and others questioned if she was staying at her mom's place too often.

Well, it's the 21st century, and we still have a long way to go when it comes to beating the patriarchy. Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she has never indulged in any gossip or reacted to any speculation in her life. And the diva has maintained sanity by ignoring this chatter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

These are a few instances that make people wonder if all is not well between the Bachchans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn't wished a 50th birthday by any Bachchan family member, except Abhishek Bachchan, who got picked for his dry wish. Aishwarya arrived solo at the Manish Malhotra and Diwali party this year, unlike last year, when she marked her presence with her husband. Ash cropped Jaya Bachchan and Nandas from the family picture to wish Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday via granddaughter Aaradhya.

Richa Chaddha slams trolls and claims people are jealous of the diva.

Lately, Aishwarya's co-star and actress Richa slammed the trollers for constantly trolling Ash over everything and claimed that they were just jealous of the Ponniyin Selvan actress, and many agreed with her.