Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never ceases to amaze. While the actress and her styling for some of her latest appearances have been debatable, we know that no one can stop her when she decides to serve. The latest commercial with the actress is out. We can see her in a red pantsuit. With her hair in waves in a hue of brown, she is looking amazing. The stills has reminded her fans of her look in the early 2000s where her features stood out. Many feel she will slay this year at Cannes 2024. Her outfit last year got extreme reactions from people. Also Read - As Aaradhya Bachchan breaks the internet with her transformation; these pictures are proof she's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's carbon copy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes fans go gaga with the look

Fans of the diva have been quite upset with her styling for recent events. They feel they look all too same. It was Aaradhya who stole the show with a new hairdo and a silver lehenga. But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has knocked it out of the park with this look. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others put up a united front leaving family feud rumours behind

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans have had a good 2023. She was superb as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. There are talks of her reuniting with Mani Ratnam once again. They want a mature love story with Vikram this time round. Moreover, talks of a feud in the Bachchan family took up a lot of media space. They put up an united front at the Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant soiree to end the gossip. Also Read - Anant Ambani Pre Wedding: Video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda bonding at the airport grabs attention [Watch]