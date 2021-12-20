Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by ED in Panama Papers Case - Read Deets

is in the news today for a wrong reason. The actress has been summoned by ED (Enforcement Directorate) to record her statement in connection with its probe in the Panama Papers leak case. However, she won't appear for the investigation on Monday as her plea for an adjournment was accepted. Earlier, also twice Aishwarya had sought adjournments. Reportedly, the ED has registered a money laundry case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the matter. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and more: Honeymoon pictures of 10 Bollywood couples that are pure #GOALS [VIEW HERE]

Even ’s name had cropped in the Panama Papers case. It is also being probed by the Income Tax Department. In 2017, the ED had received replies from Big B and his family members in response to notices that were issued to them. The officials had then said that notices were sent to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor: 5 celebs who have romanced actors nearly half their age

The Panama Papers case is about millions of documents stolen and leaked to the media in 2016. Reportedly, the leaked documents were originally obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. The case involves allegations that the world's rich and powerful set up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes. Well, more than 300 Indians were said to be part of the Panama Papers. Also Read - Shots Fired! 5 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot down interviewers with her burning responses

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan. The actress will next be seen in 's Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. The first part of the movie is slated to release in Summer 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

The actress has also signed an international project titled The Letter. It is an adaptation of Isheeta Ganguly’s musical theatre Three Women and will mark Isheeta’s film directorial debut.