Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the beauty queen. She is adored for her beauty and grace. Her gorgeous eyes are captivating and she is considered to be the eternal beauty. But it seems, netizens aren't quite happy with her dressing sense. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil diva was recently papped at the Mumbai airport along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. As the video of them exiting the airport went viral on social media, netizens trolled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her airport look. Also Read - When Ajay Devgn teased Salman Khan about his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dating Vivek Oberoi on national television [Watch]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes a target of trolls

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for her signature black-and-black look for her airport appearance. She was seen in black loose pants, and a black top which she teamed it with a long black coat. In the past too, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has carried a similar look and that is why netizens seem to be complaining. One of the comments read, "I love aishwarya but I don’t know what’s up with her sense of style." Another one questioned, "Is she hiding her pregnancy in those lifeless shady clothes!!! Always in black." Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes a jibe at the advice for girls aged 16 to 30 seeking the ideal man and it’s quite apt [WATCH]

Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also sported athleisure wear. It seems the family of three returned from their holiday. A lot of netizens were quite impressed with how Aaradhya Bachchan greeted the paps with a namaste and a smile as she exited from the airport along with her parents. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan to join politics? Here's the truth

Trending Now

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, celebrities are soft target of trolls given that they are public figures. Most of the celebrities have gone through nasty comments and subjected to nasty trolling on social media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also been one of the victims of social media trolling. From holding Aaradhya Bachchan's hand in public to much more, Aishwarya has been trolled often. It surely needs to stop!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II. The Mani Ratnam film turned out to be one of the biggest grossers of the year so far. It also starrer Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhipta Dhulipala and many more in pivotal roles.