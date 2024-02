Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram and shared a lovely wish for her hubby Abhishek Bachchan on his 48th birthday. But this wish of the Ponniyin Selvan actress isn't going down well with the netizens and they are calling it too formal. Over the years there has been constant rumours about the divorce between Ash and Abhi, and they have never paid any heave to it. But lately, their cold behaviour with each other makes the netizens wonder if the divorce news is actually true. On Aishwarya Rai's birthday Abhishek had just wished her' Happy birthday', with a throwback picture of the actress and the netizens called the wish cold and unwanted. And now Aishwarya's wish for Abhishek is being called formal and they will something is not right between the couple. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens a sweet birthday wish for Abhishek Bachchan; shares unmissable happy family pic

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refused a film with Shah Rukh Khan due to hubby Abhishek Bachchan

Check out the birthday wish of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for hubby Abhishek Bachchan that is deemed as formal Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan's rare moments with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and more revealed

Trending Now

Aishwarya posted her picture along with daughter Aaradhya and Abhishek and wished her hubby on his 48th birthday, that reads, " Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday ??with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless???Shine on!?". Aishwarya also shared one childhood picture of Abhishek on the same page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish goes viral, netizens call it formal, many questions why hasn't she called him 'baby' that she used to. While others defend her wish compared to Abhishek Bachchan and say at least she isn't cold with him on is birthday unlike him. All said and done, Ash and Abhi continue to give a dam to these rumours of the divorce. And their fans pray that they stay together for eternity.

Watch the video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quashing their divorce rumours in style