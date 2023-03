Bollywood's nepotism debate has always found the duo of Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt as central figures. It is a known fact that she is termed as the flagship girl of Dharma Productions. Alia Bhatt has done numerous films with the production house. But what has been often discussed is how some of the best roles are always offered to her first because of her alleged closeness with one of the top names of the industry. Now, an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going viral on Twitter. In the video she is saying that Alia Bhatt is indeed blessed to have a Godfather like Karan Johar in the industry. Also Read - Women’s Day 2023: Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood divas who proved motherhood is no obstacle to having a successful career

The former Miss World and actress says that Alia Bhatt is a good actress and has used her opportunities to pick up the best of films. She says it is undeniable that opportunities come more easily to her than many other actors in the industry. Take a look at the video....

When #AishwaryaRaiBachchan took a sly dig at #AliaBhatt's nepotistic privilege: "Opportunities Are There On Her Lap Regularly" pic.twitter.com/frC4LgluJl — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 19, 2023

As we know, the nepotism debate has been raging after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. It is a topic till date and somehow people have become more conscious of supporting people without connections. Take a look at some of the reactions below the video...

Point is she got too many opportunities on platter to showcase her talent due to which others don't — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 19, 2023

Well she said it as it is. They worked hard back then with no privileges and no baby sitting — ADI R (@AdishkaRambaran) March 19, 2023

Sly dig? Isn't it the truth? — S Majumder (@Sm1_Majumder) March 19, 2023

Can't you read her expressions ?

She clearly made her point — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 19, 2023

Well, the video is making a lot of noise after it was resurfaced. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen on Ponniyin Selvan that comes out in April. The movie is made by Mani Ratnam, one of the filmmakers she has worked with extensively!