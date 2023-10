Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week and made heads turn with her golden shimmery outfit and her confidence, as she was seen owning the stage after a long time. While Aishwarya's fans were going bonkers over her style and panache, the actress also faced endless criticism for her walk, style, body, hair, and more. Aishwarya looked a tad bit on a heavier side, and this is something people just cannot except for the actress, who left her fans stunned at the Paris Fashion week. Aishwarya who is a stunning beauty got massively mocked by people for not having a body to walk the ramp like before, and many even claimed that the diva has lost her charm as her face looks swollen, and it could be an overuse of Botox. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slammed again for recent pics, netizens wonder 'How much photoshop is too much photoshop?'

Watch the unseen video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan facing massive criticism for her walk ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

And now this video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going viral, where she is seen wearing a black gown and rehearsing for the evening ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week. The Ponniyin Selvan actress gets heavily trolled for her walk in this video as she looks a tad bit uncomfortable and is unable to walk correctly and comfortably, while there are many who are dissing her fashion sense and passing comments on the pouch that is visible, claiming she is pregnant again.

One user wrote, "I think she is pregnant.. can see baby bump". Another user commented," She can't even walk properly. She is out of even model criteria. Figure is not supporting on ramp." Third user said, "Her confidence is amazing in-spite of her career finished in India which none of the western media is aware". One more user wrote, " I think she is pregnant.. can see baby bump."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come a long way in her journey, and she gives a damn about the judgements on her weight and embraces herself like no other. Aishwarya has become used to these unnecessary tolls, especially her weight gain. After Aaradhya today, she honestly doesn't even pay attention and wants to know if these judgements exist.