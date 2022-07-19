Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is second time pregnant? Her latest video makes netizens think so

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expecting a second baby? Well, Ash's latest video of making her way out of the airport along with daughter Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan is grabbing a lot of eyeballs and netizens are wondering if the actress is pregnant. Aishwarya chose to wear a black loose outfit that has her fully covered and this choice of outfit makes the netizens claim that the former Miss World is expecting a screen baby. Well, this isn't the first time, whenever any married actress chooses to wear a loose dress, the pregnancy rumours spark.

For quite a time now there is a lot of claims of Ash expecting a second child. When Aishwarya made her way from Cannes in 2002, she wore a colourful jacket hiding her tummy and that led to the conjectures of her pregnancy. Well, we wonder if these are baseless rumours or if the predictions of the netizens might come true? Only time will tell, for now, the actress is extremely happy in her personal space.

Not only Aishwarya, but 's third pregnancy news is also making its way

Just a few days there have been a lot of reports making headlines that Bebo is expecting a third child. One of her pictures shows her bump going VIRAL and the netzines cannot keep calm but claim that the Laal Singh Chadha actress is preggers.

's pregnancy rumours have spread like a wildfire on the internet

Katrina Kaif who is happy holidaying in the Maldives with her squad along with hubby is often making headlines due to her pregnancy rumours, there were reports that the Tiger 3 actress will announce her pregnancy on her birthday day. However, nothing sort of that happened. Well, these actresses are grabbing a lot of eyeballs for their pregnancy news and this might leave them a little bit irked, but that's the price the celebrity pay for being public figures.