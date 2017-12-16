Aiyaary poster out! Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee's film gets the tri-colours on for Vijay Diwas - view pic

Aiyaary, the film which will release alongside Padman on Republic Day next year, gets its first poster which looks pretty daunting. On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the first poster saying, "#AiyaaryPoster is out now! This one is for all those who serve our nation selflessly. #Aiyaary in cinemas his #RepublicDay #VijayDiwas @neerajpofficial @BajpayeeManoj @Rakulpreet." It will give you so many feels! Our Jawans who toil day and night to keep the country safe deserve all the accolades and applause that come their way. The poster itself will make you feel a deep emotion for your country. It has all the actors in the film on it including Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet,Anupam Kher and Vikram Gokhle apart from Sidharth. There's Delhi at one end and London in another. There is so much to see in just one image. Also Read - What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT platforms in April, May, June 2021 as we tide over the second wave of covid-19

Aiyaary is a real-life story revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protege. It also features Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia. Check out the image right here...

Earlier, Aiyaary was supposedly clashing with 2.0 and thus, it was moved ahead to February. But when Rajinikanth's film left the spot and Padman grabbed it, the makers of the film returned to their original release date of January 26. Honestly, Aiyaary deserves the date because it has the patriotic angle in it. But then Padman talks about a man's single handed fight to create a clean environment for the women of his village. May the best film win!