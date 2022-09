Way back in 1965, producer AG Nadiadwala made a movie on the epic which was titled as Mahabharat. He was the producer of the film. Decades later, his son noted film producer Firoz Nadiadwala has plans of making a 2.0 version with the latest in terms of film technology. This has been reported by Bollywood Hungama. Sources told the portal that he has started his work on Mahabharat, and plans to make it an visual extravaganza. People are working on the script since five years or so. It would take a couple of years of pre-production given the scale of the film. They plan to start filming in the first quarter of 2025. It will be dubbed in other Indian languages too like , Radhe Shyam and so on. Also Read - Firoz A Nadiadwala issued an arrest by Chennai court for cheque bounce case!

The film will tell the epic of Mahabharata in three hours flat. What is most surprising is the budget of the film? Sources have told Bollywood Hungama that it is a staggering Rs 700 crores. It will make it the most expensive Bollywood movie ever. Firoz Nadiadwala wants to create a movie that rivals Marvel, DC, The Lord Of The Rings, in terms of scale and visuals. Some of the actors who are being considered by the production house are , , , , , Paresh Rawal and others. Firoz Nadiadwala has worked with all of them in the past. A number of actresses will be brought on board too. Given the pan-India release, they are looking at popular South actors who can be a part of the project. The filmmaker is also zeroing down on directors.

It seems the 1965 Mahabharata made by his father was a box office success. This film will be on the same format in terms of story-telling. He wants realistic action like fans saw in Gladiator type of films, and not VFX heavy content. The source told Bollywood Hungama, "More than the VFX, Firoz wants the selling point of the film to be the characters, storytelling, emotions, dialogues etc." The filmmaker wants a BGM which matches the score given by Hollywood great . They will record the BGM in Los Angeles, USA and also get a top-notch firm from there to work on the VFX.

Firoz Nadiadwala is a pioneer when it comes to using new technology in movies. He has done it with Ram Shastra, and Awara Pagal Deewana. He also brought in action choreographers from movies like Charlie's Angels and Matrix to India. The source further told Bollywood Hungama, "Mahabharat, meanwhile, will be the first Indian film to be shot in 5D! It’s expected to be so novel and exciting that audiences would throng the cinema halls in hordes worldwide, and not just in India."

As we know, Mahabharata is one of the greatest epics in the world. The makers plan to showcase the spiritual teachings of Lord Krishna. Through the movie, the makers plan to revive spiritualism and compassion in common man, said the source.