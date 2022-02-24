Ajay Devgn and Kajol wedding anniversary: Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wishes wifey with an aww-worthy confession

and are the golden couples of Bollywood. Today the couple is celebrating their 23 years of togetherness. And Ajay who always admits to being the non romantic person in their relationship decided to wish his darling wifey Kajol with an adorable post. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star took to his Instagram and shared the video where he is seen saying, " I am surprised that she is still with me". And this left Kajol aww over him. Along with the caption, he declared his forever LOVE for Kajol. He wrote, " 1999 - Pyaar to hona hi tha 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @kajol", with a heart emoticon. Their chemistry is not like the usual couples in tinsel town, but their LOVE is intact and their fans often go over them with the kind of bond they share. Well, this isn't the first time he tried to win his wife's heart with his mush. On her birthday he shared the most adorable wish for her, " You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are". Indeed hubby is acing to be the best husband for Kajol and their fans are going gaga over their chemistry that has been intact for 23 years now. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Vicky Kaushal 'absolutely shook' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Alia Bhatt period film; here's what he said

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor- Hindi Movies. To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com (https://www.bollywoodlife.com/awards/bollywoodlife-awards-2022/) Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: From Devdas to Padmaavat to Gangubai Kathiawadi; 6 times the filmmaker faced controversies with courage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

But did you Ajay in one of the his interview had confessed that he never liked Kajol in their first meeting, " I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens." Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, these 9 films set box office on fire before female-centric films became a trend