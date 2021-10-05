Nysa Devgn, daughter of and , is known for taking the internet by storm with her breathtaking pictures and videos. She has a massive fan following on social media and she never leaves a chance to make her fans fall head over heels in love with her. Nysa has again made it to the news, this time, for sharing a hilarious oops moment with a friend while making a TikTok video. Also Read - Pathan, Tiger 3, Sooryavanshi: Ten action movies of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more that have us super-excited – view pics

In a video shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, Nysa is seen dressed in a strappy flare outfit, sporting shoulder-length hair with minimal makeup. She is accompanied by a friend who is seated right at the back. As Nysa starts making a TikTok, she begins swaying her hands and body while grooving to the song. And while she tries to show off her moves to the camera, Nysa accidentally hits her friend in the face and burst out into laughter and ends the video abruptly.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, a video of her dance performance at her school had gone viral on social media. In the video, Nysa was seen wearing a knotted white top and a skirt while dancing on mom Kajol's iconic songs like Bole Chudiyan, Sajda and Tere Naina. She also performed solo on Nagada from which is then joined by others on stage. The video was shared by one of Nysa's fan pages on Instagram.

Right from her childhood to becoming a teenager, Nysa has always been a stunning fashionista. She often turns many heads the moment she steps out in the city. Ajay Devgn has always said that he has been a protective father when it comes to Nysa, and it’s evident by the cool and friendly equation the duo share.

Nysa Devgn is a family person to the core as we always find her keenly involved in all family functions. Nysa also shares a cute bond with mom Kajol. She is currently completing her schooling in Singapore.