Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn looks like a spitting image of her mother in this stunning new pic

Nysa Devgn, daughter of and , has grown up to be a beautiful woman. She is known for taking the internet by storm with her breathtaking pictures. She has been one of the favourite star kids among the online fans. And her amazing transformation from a gawky kid to stunning fashionista has left everyone's eyes popped out. And yet again, Nysa has left her fans drooling over her beautiful looks with her stunning new picture.

In the image shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, Nysa is seen hugging her friend tightly. She is seen wearing a white sweat shirt and minimal makeup. She kept her shiny long locks open as she gave away her million dollar smile to the camera. Nysa definitely looked like a spitting image of her mother Kajol. And needless to say, she has undoubtedly inherited her mother's beauty.



A few months ago, Nysa had left everyone jaw-dropped with her stunning picture wherein she was seen showing off her washboard abs in a white crop top and blue fitting jeans. There's no doubt that Nysa is a fitness freak.

Right from her childhood to becoming a teenager, Nysa has always been a stunning fashionista. She often turns many heads the moment she steps out in the city. Ajay Devgn has always said that he has been a protective father when it comes to Nysa, and it’s evident by the cool and friendly equation the duo share. Nysa Devgn is a family person to the core as we always find her keenly involved in all family functions. Nysa also shares a cute bond with mom Kajol.

It remains to be seen if Nysa decides to enter the film industry like her superstars parents and take forward the legacy of the Devgn family.