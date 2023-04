Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug was clicked in the city roaming with his dog in the town, and the little boy is all grown, and for seconds you will fail to recognise him. The 12-year-old was seen holding an iPhone in his hand as he ignored the paparazzi while walking on the street with his dog and his buddy. The netizens are astonished to see him having an iPhone at this age, and they are sharing their old memories of when they were Yug’s age. Well, in today’s day and age, you will have a three-year-old with all the knowledge on how to use the phone, as we live in a technological world. Also Read - Salman Khan Eid 2023: Bhaijaan waves at enthusiastic fans on Eid as they gather outside galaxy [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Yug Devgn getting clicked roaming with his dog on the streets of Mumbai.

And talking about Yug, he is superstar Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son, and having an iPhone is no big deal, but at this age, it is something that is grabbing the eyeballs. Yug is one of the shyest star kids, and it's very rare that he gets spotted in town without his parents due to his young age. Yug is his mommy Kajol’s favourite kid, and she often takes him along wherever she goes, and he often grabs eyeballs due to his shy nature. Even in this video, you can see him ignoring her as he is a child and doesn’t really know how to react as this is an invasion of privacy for him maybe. Celebrities often talk about the media scrutiny of their kids, and they often try their level best to get less media exposure, but that doesn’t really happen. Also Read - When Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol about Aryan Khan eloping with Nysa Devgn; don’t miss their EPIC reaction

Take the example of and Saif Ali Khan. They aren’t very happy with the fact that their sons Taimur and Jeh have become the most popular star kids and get captured anywhere and everywhere they go. In fact, in one of the interactions, Bebo jokingly said that how she gets to know her son Tim has reached home, school, or somewhere else thanks to the paparazzi. Is definitely not each being a star and star kids; with privileges comes a lot of baggage. Also Read - TV actress Asha Negi gets badly trolled for posing backless; netizens ask her to ‘Go buy clothes’