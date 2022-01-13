Ajay Devgn at Sabarimala Temple: Sleeping on chattai to giving up alcohol, rituals the actor followed for 11 days

A couple of days ago, had posted a video on social media in which he was seen wearing a black outfit, and he captioned the video as, “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.” It was revealed that the actor visited Lord Ayyappa’s temple in Sabarimala along with his cousins Vikrant and . Now, some interesting details about Ajay’s religious trip have been revealed. According to a report in ETimes, before visiting the temple, the actor followed a few rituals for around 11 days. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Trisha Krishnan recovers from COVID-19, NTR 30 release date, Anupama Parameswaran's hot kiss and more

A source told the portal that for 11 days, the actor wore black clothes, slept on a chattai on the floor, ate only vegetarian food without garlic and onion in it, gave up on alcohol, did the Ayyappa Pooja twice a day, walked barefoot wherever he went and didn’t use any perfume on his body. Well, these were surely difficult rituals that Ajay followed. Also Read - NTR 30: Jr NTR drops a huge announcement on the RELEASE of his next movie with Koratala Siva [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa ? pic.twitter.com/fkBkVwP1Wt — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 11, 2022

On the work front, Ajay was last seen on the big screen in ’s . The actor has many interesting films lined up like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Runway 34, Maidaan, and Thank God. RRR, in which Ajay has a cameo, was slated to release on 7th January 2022. However, the film was postponed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and theatres being shut in many states. Also Read - Ajay Devgn steals all our thoughts in this heartfelt letter to his 20-year old self; calls himself 'shy, unconventional and worth it' – view post

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars in the titular role, is slated to release on 18th February 2022. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the film will release as per the schedule or it will get postponed.

Meanwhile, Runway 34, which is also directed by Ajay, is slated to release on 29th April 2022 (Eid weekend). The movie also stars and .