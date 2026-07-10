Ajay Devgn Box Office report card: How did Dhamaal 4’s actor's last 5 movies do in theatres?

Get to know how Ajay Devgn's last five movies performed at the box office ahead of his latest movie, Dhamaal 4, here. Read ahead to know which of his movies were hits and which tanked at the box office.

Ajay Devgn Box Office report card: How did Dhamaal 4’s actor's last 5 movies do in theatres?

Ajay Devgn Box Office report card: Actor Ajay Devgn’s latest movie Dhamaal 4 has finally been released in theatres, and the people are very excited to watch this movie. With this comedy drama being the fourth part of the Dhamaal franchise and fans getting to see the OG cast members back together, the hype around this movie is high.

Fans will get to see Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi headline this adventure comedy next to Ajay Devgn. Even the supporting cast for this movie features a star-studded cast of actors like Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.

The director behind this fourth movie is Indra Kumar. Previous movies of this Dhamaal franchise are Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). With the release of this new Ajay Devgn starrer, let’s take a look at how the last five movies of this Dhamaal 4 lead performed at the box office here.

Ajay Devgn Box Office report card of his last 5 movies

While fans are really excited to see the comedy drama of Dhamaal 4 in theatres, let’s take a look at how Ajay Devgn’s last five movies performed at the box office.

De De Pyaar De 2 (2025)

Ajay Devgn’s rom com movie, De De Pyaar De 2, hit theatres in November 2025. This movie was the sequel to the 2019 movie De De Pyaar De. With Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in lead roles along with Ajay, this movie was a hit in theatres. According to Sacnilk reports, this movie collected a total worldwide gross collection of Rs 109.71 crore at the box office.

Son Of Sardaar 2 (2025)

Son of Sardaar 2 was one of Ajay Devgn’s flop movies. Released in August 2025, this sequel failed to perform well amongst the audiences. Media reports suggest that the India net collection for Son Of Sardaar 2 is estimated between Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore. The worldwide gross of this Ajay Devgn starrer was around Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore.

Raid 2 (2025)

Out of Ajay Devgn’s last five movies, Raid 2 is the one that became an instant hit among fans. Raid 2 saw a massive collection worldwide of Rs 237.46 crore, while the India gross collections were at Rs 173.44 crore, according to Sacnilk. This movie had a phenomenal performance in theatres and is Ajay’s top-earning movie amongst his last five films.

Azaad (2025)

Azaad was the debut movie of Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. Sadly, this period drama failed to perform at the box office. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film earned only Rs 6.32 crore at the box office. According to Sacnilk’s report, this movie saw worldwide collections of Rs 8.69 crore gross, and Rs 7.42 crore for its net collections in India.

Singham Again (2024)

Fans were really excited to see a brand new movie from the Singham franchise. With this movie being the third instalment of the franchise, fans had high expectations for the movie, but they were left disappointed. Singham Again also had a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

This movie has a India gross collection of Rs 247.86 crore, and its worldwide collection hit Rs 372.41 crore. This film was one of the most expensive Indian films made, even with the high box office collection, Singham Again did not yield massive profits.

Fans have high hopes for Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 and hope the movie lives up to its buzz.

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