Fans of Ajay Devgn are all excited to see him on his first OTT release Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. The show will come on Disney + Hotstar's Rudra. The star cast interacted the press at the launch held at a Mumbai five star. A number of questions were directed at Ajay Devgn. One of the questions directed at him was did he also feel that South films had eaten up the market of Bollywood. As we know, Allu Arjun's Pushpa made 100 crores at the Hindi box office. The last Hindi film that was a success was Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The other big releases like Ranveer Singh - Kabir Khan's 83 and Salman Khan's Antim did not fare well at all. This shocked many trade experts and some even said that Bollywood has lost the formula to make mass films.

When Ajay Devgn was asked if he too felt that South movies had eaten up the market of Bollywood. He told the media, "Aisa bilkul nahi hai. Ab bus 4-5 mahine hua theatres khule hua. Sabse pehle Sooryavanshi aayi – joh bahot aachi gayi. Uske baad jab bhi koi aachi film ayegi – woh chahiye South ki ho, chahiye Hollywood ki ho, chahiye yaha ki ho – woh chalegi zaroor. He basically said that this perception was a false one. He said that halls had opened only for 3-4 months and whatever good movies came, they made the moolah. He said it did not matter whether it was Hollywood, Bollywood or South. He said that Sooryavanshi shattered records.

He said that no big film had released since Sooryavanshi. He said that everyone would come to know when a big film releases. He told the press, "Jab aachi filme ayegi toh apne aap pata chalega konsi konsi chal rahi hai."