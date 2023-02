Nysa Devgn is seen speaking publicly in Hindi in this viral video and Ajay Devgn fans cannot get over her tooti-phooti cute Hindi. Nysa is seen talking about the importance of education and it only makes Ajay and Kajol fans happy to see her upbringing. Nysa had visited a small village in Maharashtra where his father supports an NGO to help underprivileged kids get an education and this is winning the hearts of the people. There are lots of actors who mar their kids and involve their kids in NGO jobs and noble causes and Ajay is one of them. Also Read - Urfi Javed shares her worst ever Uber experience; claims driver took off with her luggage in Delhi

Watch the viral video of Nysa Devgn giving a small speech in Hindi about the importance of education to underprivileged kids

The little speech of nysa devgan about importance of Education pic.twitter.com/MBvX06EZh3 — kamal shekhar (@kamalshekhar3) February 20, 2023

There are many who are questioning Ajay Devgn's upbringing that how Nysa doesnt even know to speak Hindi properly. But many who came out in support of her effort. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer and more; which Bigg Boss 16 contestants do you want on Rohit Shetty show?

Yah hai parvarish #AjayDevgn ki baap jis Industry me kaam karta hai uska naam hi Hindi film industry hai aur iske beti ko hindi nahin aati hai ?? — ༄???? ????ˢᵉˡᶠⁱᵉᵉ24ᵗʰᶠᵉᵇ (@akkian_raja09) February 22, 2023

Why are people giving her a hard time? At least she attempted Hindi and she was clearly nervous. She was great and like her parents she is a beautiful person who carried herself gracefully. — Amar Ali (@AmarKarim) February 22, 2023

Not only Nysa we have also seen Yug Devgn helping mommy Kajol in Durga Puja Panday giving food to the guests. Both superstar parents have given their kids the perfect knowledge about the culture and education and it’s every bit admirable. Nysa is also reportedly going to make her Bollywood entry soon and her fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the same. Also Read - Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh; Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkummar Hirani: Meet the new clubs in Bollywood