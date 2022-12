Bollywood actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Drishyam 2 which stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, , , and more. Drishyam 2 was released on November 18, 2022 and the film reportedly collected over Rs. 160 crore. Drishyam 2 continues to break box office collections. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali accuses him of physical abuse; Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca and more

Currently, Ajay has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Bholaa. The actor took to his social media and shared a video wherein he was seen riding a scooter. The actor can be seen chasing by a mob of fans on the sets of Bholaa. Ajay was surrounded by his personal security and fans wanted to get a glimpse of the actor and were seen running behind him. Ajay captioned the video as, 'It’s good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love. PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot'. Also Read - Ajay Devgn reunites with Rohit Shetty for Singham Again; a look at how the actor-director duo struck gold with their frequent collaboration

Watch Ajay Devgn's video -

Netizens filled the comments section with various posts. One user wrote, 'On way to shift dead body, Drishyam 3', while another said, 'Agr koi Aa gya na scooty k niche to Drishyam 3 ban jayegi'. Ajay will reportedly be part of the third instalment of Singham 3. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed that the third part of Singham franchise is titled as Singham Again. Fans will be excited to see Ajay joining hands with Rohit Shetty.

Talking about Bholaa, Ajay Devgn's starrer is an official Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi. The film features Tabu with Ajay and the movie's teaser was released on November 22. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. Bholaa will be released on March 30, 2023. Ajay will be seen in Maidan.