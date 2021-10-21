is all set to showcase his wild side with his daredevil trip to the Indian Ocean with Bear Grylls for the survival skill-based reality show Into The Wild. While the actor has had an entirely different experience from what he has done in his film career in this adventure-packed journey, his wife and took a moment to reveal his little secrets to the world. Also Read - Aila Re Aillaa song: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn aka Sooryavanshi, Simmba, Singham rock the dance floor with their signature moves

Like every Bollywood star, Ajay too has a private side to him that we know little about. And who can be a better person than Kajol to make his fans aware of her husband's hidden traits. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's bail gets rejected; Ajay Devgn claims that's 'Shah Rukh Khan's personal problem'?

"Let me start by saying that there are a few secrets that not everybody may know about Ajay. One of them being that he is a fabulous cook. And number two is that he is borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers," Kajol said. Also Read - Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn all set to unleash the biggest party anthem of the year - watch teaser

Explaining this fetish of his, Kajol said, "According to him, it's because he just cannot get the smell out of his fingers. Whatever that means! Anyway, so my challenge to him is that he has to be made to touch and eat the smelliest, grossest, slimiest thing that you think of, Bear, and let me see if he lives up to it."

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had opened up on his shooting experience in the most desolate islands of the Indian Ocean. "This is my first ever expedition 'into the wild' and I can tell you it wasn't child's play! My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again. I'm so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone," he said.

Last year, the show featured personalities like superstar and . Now Ajay Devgn can be seen experiencing an adventurous journey in the Indian Ocean, dominated by sharks and facing unfavourable weather conditions, eventually moving towards uninhabited islands around the Indian Ocean.

(With IANS Inputs)