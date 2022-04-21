and 's daughter Nysa Devgn might not have officially entered the film industry, but she frequently makes headlines and also rules social media platforms. With a large follower base and dedicated fan pages, the 19-year-old enjoys a huge stardom. She is an internet sensation and yet again she has stolen the show with her new picture. Also Read - Ajay Devgn gives the FINAL word on the South films threat on Bollywood; says, 'Same thing was said about Hollywood but...' [EXCLUSIVE]

In the image shared by one of Nysa's fan page on Instagram, the teenager looked bold and beautiful in a tiny black crop top and matching leather pants. Going by the picture, it looks like she was partying with her friends and the dress code for guests must have been black. She wore a red lip shade, round earrings, smokey eyes and let her hair loose for the event.

Take a look.



Nysa recently turned 19 and her dad Ajay Devgn shared an adorable picture of his daughter to wish her on the special day. She was seen wearing a full-sleeves black top and jeans. "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you,” Ajay had written in his Instagram post. Her mom Kajol too had shared a picture from their car ride and written, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best! pic.twitter.com/3snsAOl0P3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 20, 2022

Not long ago, Nysa was seen having a blast with , Shanaya Kapoor and ace designer Manish Malhotra who gave the star kids a much-needed break by making them walk the ramp in his latest couture at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Nysa was seen oozing oomph as she posed for a few selfies and group pictures with the show makers.

When Ajay was recently asked about Nysa's Bollywood debut, he told Film Companion, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment, she has shown disinterest. Anything can change at any time with children. She is studying right now."