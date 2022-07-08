Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa is an internet sensation. Even though she has not made her Instagram account public, her pictures go viral on social media in no time. The pictures are either shared by family members or friends. Recently, pictures of her partying with her friends in London and Spain went viral. The pictures were splashed all over Instagram and a lot of comments were made. Some of the netizens even trolled Nysa for her skin tone. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Teaser: 5 interesting things about Vikram-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer that will make your wait difficult

One of the netizens commented on her skin tone and wrote, 'How did she suddenly become so fair?' Another comment on the pictures read, 'Becoming fair day by day.' One more comment on the picture read, 'Everything about nysa looks fake.' She also got called 'plastic'. Nysa Devgn is a party animal and quite a few times pictures of her chilling with her friends have gone viral. The star kid was in Singapore for her further studies and pictures with her friends had hit the internet. Check out the comments below: Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh mocks Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan after he sends personal message to Alia Bhatt

Also Read - Dhanush called 'auto driver', Allu Arjun 'vada pav' and more mean things trolls have said about South Indian stars

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn's take on kids' exposure to social media

In an interview with Hindustan Times, and Kajol had spoken about kids Nysa and Yug and their early exposure to social media. He had stated that with changing times, there is no escaping. He also spoke about what kind of parents he and Kajol make. The actor was quoted saying, "Today parenting is a full-time passion. You must be protective about your kids but you also need to be friends with them. The need to instil good values in them; the need to discipline them is definitely important. However, the way the world is evolving, “strictness” per se, has no place in parenting. When I was growing up, my father was a strict man. However, I understood the reason behind his being strict. ’s parents did a fantastic job of bringing her up."