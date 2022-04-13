is known for his calm demeanour, however, he has done some wild things in his youth that got him behind the bars not once, but twice. When he was recently quizzed about being jailed, the Runway 34 actor chose not to visit his past while talking about it on a public platform. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Brahmastra's box office collection to be badly affected; 'Major plus point eliminated,' says industry expert [EXCLUSIVE]

"Okay, we should not talk about this. I could say all this (in the past) but now I have a better image, so let's maintain that. We've done wild things in our youth, everybody does. At that time, things were very lenient also, including the law and the media. Very forgiving. It's not anymore. We've gotten away with a lot of things, you all can't. We've had a lot of fun, you all can't," Ajay told Film Companion in an interview. Also Read - Ajay Devgn has THIS to say on daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut – deets inside

During the same interview, Ajay also opened up about being written off for being the son of an action director. "Not to my face, but people behind my back would say, 'He doesn't have the looks, ek action director ka beta, star kaise ban sakta hai...' I kept working," he said. Also Read - KGF2 star Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai Chale America, Power, Borivali and more films that got SHELVED

Ajay is gearing up for his next film Runway 34, which will see Ajay doubling up as a director in addition to his portrayal of the lead character. The film's script was conceived during the first nationwide lockdown following the first wave of the pandemic in India. The film is inspired by true events and some changes have been made for the big-screen adaptation.

Runway 34 also stars , , , and Angira Dhar, is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with Tiger Shroff and -starrer Heropanti 2.