and 's daughter Nysa Devgn is already a an internet sensation who frequently steals the show with her stunning pictures. With a large follower base and dedicated fan pages, the 19-year-old enjoys a huge stardom. However, she often gets trolled by netizens for some way or the other. Speaking about Nysa's early exposure to fame, Ajay said that there's nothing can be done when times change.

"When times change, you can do nothing. Social media is the order of the day. There is no escaping it. Why should it be any different for my kids?" Ajay told Hindustan Times. He has a piece of advice for his children, "Do the right thing, become the right person. Keep your pride intact and learn to respect others."

Ajay also said that concept of strict parenting is the thing of the past and parents need to be friendly with their kids as the world is evolving. As a father, Ajay makes sure he has various conversations with his kids to keep them grounded as they are despite celebrity status.

"Me and Kajol explain to them what is right and wrong and allow them to imbibe things. Of course, they make mistakes, of course they disobey on occasion. When that happens, there are more conversations. Both Kajol and I are grounded as people despite our celebrity status. We want our children to be grounded too,” he said.

Earlier, Ajay had opened up about Nysa's aspirations of becoming an actor like him. He had said that he doesn’t know if she wants to come into this line adding that to this moment, she has shown disinterest. “Anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now,” he had added.