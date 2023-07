Bollywood celebrities are quite known for their lavish lifestyle and luxurious abodes. While some love to invest their money on spacious residences, others are eager to add swanky new cars to their garage. Recently, Suhana Khan made headlines for buying a property worth over Rs. 12 crore in Alibaugh. Now, Ajay Devgn has also reportedly purchased a new property worth crores, in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. However, the actor has so far not confirmed the news. Also Read - Bholaa teaser: Ajay Devgn leaves fans spellbound with his appearance; netizens say, 'Only he can do justice to remakes'

Ajay Devgan buys office space worth Rs 45 crores

Ajay Devgan’s brand new office space is worth Rs 45 crores, ETimes reported. The first unit, priced at Rs 30.35 crore, is located on the 16th floor in Mumbai’s Signature Building, Oshiwara. Sprawled over 13,293 square feet, the space dedicated to official purposes has an 8,405 square feet built-up area. The stamp duty, signed by Ajay Devgan is Rs 1.82 crore. Also Read - Nysa Devgan flaunts her lustrous hair and long legs after pampering herself in a salon but it's her t-shirt that grabs eyeballs [View Pics]

The second unit of his office, valued at Rs 14.74 crore, is said to be on the 17th floor. The built-up area of this property covers about 4,893 square feet. In order to purchase, Ajay Devgan had to sign a stamp duty worth Rs 88.44 lakh. Sources claim that both properties were registered under Ajay Devgan’s original name, Vishal Virender Devgan on April 19 itself. Also Read - Nysa Devgn enjoys London summers with cousin-filmmaker Daanish Gandhi; their candid picture will remind you of your sibling

Trending Now

The reports claiming Ajay Devgn bought the spacious office area surfaced days after Kajol purchased a residence in Mumbai, costing Rs 16.5 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Ajay Devgan upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa co-starring Deepak Dobriyal and Tabu. He will once again collaborate with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, for the much-awaited Singham 3. After the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and Panorama Studios will also reunite for a supernatural thriller, helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film is currently in the pre-production stage. Drishyam 2, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film, a sequel to the murder mystery Drishyam, also featured Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta.

Drishyam 2 collected over 200 crores at the box office.