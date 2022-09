On Friday, was honoured with the award for Best Actor for his work in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor posted a video on Twitter of his various avatars from his films that have won National Awards from , The Legend of Bhagat Singh to the more recent Tanhaji. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and other stars who have worked in South remakes to stay on top of box office game

"Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you. Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu," Ajay tweeted.

Ajay shared the honour for the Best Actor with Tamil star , who was feted with the honour for his Sudha Kongra directorial Soorarai Pottru. The National Film Awards ceremony took place at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan and the honours were conferred by the President Droupadi Murmu.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical-action film, which traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. It stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role along with his wife, , and his 'Omkara' co-star, Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's venture NY Cinemas is all set to have its new cinema hall launching in the city of Ahmedabad. Located at Aamrakunj at Motera Road, Ahmedabad is spread over 25,000 sq ft and houses four auditoriums, an action filled filmy Lounge, with a Live Kitchen and a mocktail bar specially curated to suit the taste and palate of the people of Ahmedabad.