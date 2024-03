Ajay Devgn has impressed everyone with his performance in Shaitaan. The movie has grabbed everyone's attention and it also stars R Madhavan. The supernatural thriller is directed by Vikas Bahl and has made everyone go crazy. It has been getting all the love and horror films have become the new favourite of everyone. Ajay Devgn seems to be loving the horror genre it seems. After the big success of his film, Shaitaan, he is all set to collaborate with his Maidaan and Shaitaan writers, Saiwyn Quadras and Aamil Keeyan Khan for another horror movie. Also Read - De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer to release on THIS date in 2025?

Ajay Devgn to produce another horror movie?

As per reports in Peepingmoon, Ajay Devgn is not going to be the actor but he is going to produce the film. The film has been reportedly titled, Maa. The story and screenplay have been written by Saiwyn and Aamil has written the dialogues. Apart from Shaitaan, Ajay and Aamil Keeyan have collaborated before as well for Runway 34, Drishyam 2, Bholaa. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Top 10 Bollywood celebs and their OCDs

Talking about the upcoming movie, Maa, Sandeep Francis will be editing the movie and it will be an emotional thriller. And, the movie will have Ajay Devgn's wife and Bollywood actress Kajol as the lead actress. Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii director Vishal Furia will be directing the movie.

The film is reportedly being shot already in Mumbai. Kajol and the others will leave for Kolkata on March 29 for a major schedule. They will then return to Mumbai. The film will reportedly wrap up by May.

Ajay Devgn has a lot of projects in his pipeline. He will next be seen in Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, Raid 2 and De De Pyaar De 2.

Talking about Kajol, she will be seen in Dharma Productions' Sarzameen which also has Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan making his debut. She will also be seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh and others.