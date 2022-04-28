is currently on his toes promoting his upcoming film Runway 34. He is also in the news as he sparked a debate over languages when he responded to South star Kiccha Sudeep. He questioned Kiccha Sudeep about why South films are dubbed in Hindi? This comes after the South star said, "Hindi is no more a national language." Now, Ajay Devgn has spoken on the topic of why Bollywood stars pick and choose topics to speak on. In an interview, Ajay Devgn was asked about the online trolling that celebrities face for keeping mum on topics related to country or others. To this, Ajay Devgn said, "We chose to speak and we chose not to speak because they are taken very differently." Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook got territorial with ARMYs gift hampers and didn't want to share with the rest of the members

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay Devgn mentioned that whenever something goes bad in the industry, everyone is criticised. This does not happen in other industries. He mentioned that there are consequences to everything Bollywood stars do. The actor was quoted saying, "People are like why are these celebs quiet and not saying anything about it because there is a reaction to everything. You say good there is a reaction, you say bad there is a reaction. Something bad happens in the industry, like if X person says something then the entire industry is a b--ch. Does this happen in industries? No. If you read a newspaper and say if someone was caught in XYZ crime then they don't blame that industry, they blame the person but in ours, one person represents the whole industry. And maybe that person is not a part of the industry, he may be a so-called actor or struggler but the HL says Actor XYZ did."

Further stating that that there will always be people who will be against you, Ajay Devgn said, "There'll be a section who'll be with you and another big chunk of people who'll not be with you and you have a fear of that."