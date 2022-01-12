It's National Youth Day today and Ajay Devgn has taken the opportunity to pen a heartfelt letter to his 20-year old self, taking a stroll down memory land, reminiscing all the hardships that have got him to where he is today, and ultimately telling his younger version that it would all be worth it. In doing so, the superstar has also stolen our thoughts as his words hit very close to him, similar to what most of us think about our younger selves or what we may want to tell our younger version were we ever to get a chance. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez brutally trolled for throwback video; Kartik Aaryan names his favourite female costar and more

Taking to his official Instagram handle, wrote: "Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed."

He added, "But, spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it... because one day slowly but surely, you'll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into your inhibitions. Always be true, always be you!" P.S. Learn how to dance it'll help you in the long run. Love, An older, wiser & better looking you." His caption read: "This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it." Check it out below:

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his next releases, Mayday, Runway 34 and Thank God. He'll also be seen in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi albeit in extended cameos.