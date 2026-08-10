Ajay Devgn to HOST Crime Patrol? Actor shoots 15 episodes as show gets a new face

Ajay Devgn is reportedly stepping into the host's chair for the new season of Crime Patrol, with the actor already shooting 15 episodes. Rajesh Tailang has also joined the show, while Ajay's continuation could depend on audience response and TRPs.

Ajay Devgn is reportedly all set to take over as the host of the popular crime series Crime Patrol. The Bollywood actor has already shot 15 episodes of the upcoming season, according to a source close to the development. His association with the long-running show has already created curiosity among viewers.

Ajay Devgn shoots 15 episodes of Crime Patrol

According to a source who spoke to IANS, Ajay has currently completed shooting for 15 episodes. However, his stint on the show may depend on how viewers react to his episodes and the ratings they receive. The source said, “Ajay Devgn has currently shot for 15 episodes. Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers.” This means that Ajay's future as the host could be decided after the first set of episodes goes on air.

Rajesh Tailang also joins Crime Patrol

The upcoming season will reportedly have another actor as a host. Rajesh Tailang has also been roped in to host some additional episodes. However, the final number of episodes that Rajesh will host has not been decided yet. His involvement will also depend on how Ajay's episodes perform with the audience.

Ajay Devgn's cryptic video created buzz

The news comes shortly after Ajay shared a mysterious video on social media. In the video, the actor spoke about a truth that had left him stunned and said that he would bring it to the audience soon. Ajay said, “Sometimes, there are things that bother us from the inside. And today, there is a truth before us that I am stunned by. I will bring it to you soon.” At the time, the actor did not reveal that the video was connected to Crime Patrol. However, the post started getting attention after reports about his association with the show surfaced.

Ajay Devgn replaces Anup Soni?

For years, Anup Soni has been one of the most familiar faces associated with Crime Patrol. His style of presenting crime stories made him closely linked with the popular franchise and earned him a strong recall among viewers. Ajay Devgn's reported entry therefore marks a major change for the show. The actor has already played several police and law-enforcement characters in films such as Gangaajal, Singham and Drishyam. Now, if the reports turn out to be true, viewers will get to see Ajay in a very different role as the host of a crime-based television series. For now, his continuation on the show will depend on the audience response and TRPs once his episodes are aired.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

